Wellstar Kennestone achieves Level 1 Trauma Center status

MARIETTA, Ga. — Wellstar Kennestone was recently awarded the distinction of a Level 1 Trauma Center from the American College of Surgeons and designation from the Georgia Department of Public Health State Office of EMS and Trauma.

In order to receive this distinction, the hospital is required to demonstrate its ability to provide trauma care ranging from rehabilitation practices across varying ranges of injuries, as well as academic research that helps improve trauma outcomes.

“Wellstar strives to provide compassionate, world-class care to every person, every time. The designation of Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center as a Level I Trauma Center further strengthens the network of quality trauma care that exists across Metro Atlanta and Georgia,” said Candice L. Saunders, President and CEO of Wellstar Health System.

Level 1 verification requires a high level of clinical expertise for a range of severe injuries at all times, with the outcome of continued patient health and improved patient outcomes through trauma research and education.

