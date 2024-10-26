Cobb county voters heading to the polls preparing to decide on transit sales tax

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — When Cobb County voters head to the polls they will vote on a number of important issues, including the MSPLOST also known as the Mobility Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

The 1% sales tax would expand bus and shuttle transit over a 30-year period, according to county officials.

“It would increase the county’s sales tax from 6% to 7%. Over the 30-year timeframe, it is expected to bring in just over $10 billion for both the expansion of transit and the operation,” said Drew Raessler who is the Director of Cobb County Transportation.

“It would expand 100 miles worth of high-capacity transit and that’s transit, that based on bus route transit, that is providing a rail-like service to connect key activity centers including The Battery, KSU, Six Flags, and other areas,” Raessler said.

County officials say Cobb County is growing and the population will continue to grow over the next several decades, they are hoping a transit expansion will meet the need which will in turn give families more access to getting to work or doctor’s appointments.

“There would be more transit centers that would be hubs of activities that would allow people to transfer between routes,” Raessler. said

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with voters about it.

“If buses were to expand I think it would give people more options,” said Shekinah King who says she uses the bus every day.

“It’s very important to people who can’t afford public transportation and if they could expand the bus route would be a whole lot greater for everybody,” said Dusty Benton who says he rides the bus two to three times a week.

MSPLOST is being met with opposition by a group that is openly speaking out against it.

Opponents are using yard signs to speak out against it. Some even held a rally.

Voters are sounding off on social media as well, saying they do not want to support another sales tax increase.

County officials have information about MSPLOST for voters who are still trying to understand how it would work. The information can be found here.

