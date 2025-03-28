Undocumented immigrant accused of killing Cobb mother indicted on new charges

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of killing a Cobb County mother of five earlier this month has been indicted and now faces new charges.

Hector Sagastume Rivas, 21, is accused of killing Camillia Williams and dumping her body in a bush in a neighborhood.

According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Sagastume Rivas has been indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, rape, aggravated sexual battery and necrophilia.

Williams’ family spoke exclusively to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell and said that in the days before her death, Williams expressed concern about a man she said had been following her.

“She called the dude a weirdo and, from my understanding, he pretty much waited until he caught her by herself and did what he done,” her brother, Arsene Williams said.

Sagastume Rivas is accused of putting Williams in a chokehold until she lost consciousness. The arrest warrant, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, alleges that he then put his full body weight on her neck, which killed her.

A spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that Sagastume Rivas entered the country illegally from Honduras on March 17, 2021 and was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol. He was later ordered to be removed from the country on July 11, 2023.

ICE says they have lodged an immigration detainer with the Cobb County Jail to ensure he remains in custody for removal proceedings.

