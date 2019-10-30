0 Twin brothers overdose at Cobb Wendy's ... This drug likely saved them

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The anti-opioid drug Narcan, now in the hands of some local police, likely saved the lives of twin brothers.

Channel 2 Action News obtained video from inside a Smyrna Wendy's restaurant after an overdose.

In the video, one twin is down in the lobby and his brother is in the bathroom.

Three officers arrived to help.

"I started doing CPR and advised dispatch male had stopped breathing," one of the officers said.

Smyrna officers went through training and now all carry Narcan in the form a nasal spray.

The drug can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. In this case, believed to be heroin.

"It was like an immediate regain of a consciousness. Then like, woo," an officer said.

This was the first time the officers said they've had to use it, but other departments around Cobb -- Kennesaw, Acworth, Powder Springs -- all have the Narcan and saved nearly 100 people in Marietta alone last year.

It's all thanks to a donation from a local charity.

The Cobb Community Foundation donated over $6,000 last year to buy the Narcan doses.

Officers have no doubt it saved two lives here.

"I believe that if it wasn't for the Narcan, they most likely would have passed either before the ambulance arrived or while they were in the ambulance," one of the officers said.

Police officers, sworn to protect and serve, want to save everyone and now have one more tool to do it.

