This deer rescue by Cobb Police will make your heart grow fawn’der

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It was a ‘deer’ death experience for one fawn in Cobb County.

According to Cobb County Police, last Thursday afternoon, Sgt. Scurr was on his way home when he heard an animal crying in distress.

Officials said Scurr found a small deer with its head stuck in a fence at the back of Old Friendship Baptist Church.

Body camera video captures the moment Scurr used bold cutters to carefully cut the deer loose from the fence.

Although Scurr said the deer didn’t say thank him, its heart probably skipped a ‘hoof’ beat escaping that ‘doe’mestic adventure.

