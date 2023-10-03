Ga. high school football player collapses during game, dies, district says

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia high school football player collapsed and died at the sidelines of a game Monday night, according to the Associated Press

The newspaper reports that the student suffered a medical emergency on the sidelines of a junior varsity game at Windsor Forest High School.

The Savannah Chatham Public School System said in a release that the student, who hasn’t been identified, had played earlier in the game but “had been rotated out of the lineup and was watching from the sideline when the incident occurred.”

According to Savannah Now, trainers and EMS staff tried CPR and using an AED, but the student was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The district did not release information on the student’s cause of death, but said counselors and school social workers were on campus Tuesday.

