DeKalb elementary school on lockdown after reports of gunshots at nearby house, district says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro elementary school is on lockdown after school police received reports of someone firing a weapon nearby.

The DeKalb County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that McLendon Elementary School is on lockdown Tuesday morning.

The DeKalb County School District said it received reports about an individual barricaded in a home near the school. Per school safety protocols, the school was put on lockdown.

DeKalb police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers are in the 3000 block of Vista Brook Drive. NewsChopper 2 is flying over the scene and spotted several police cars near a home.

Police have asked for the public to avoid the area if possible.

The district says school police will remain at McLendon Elementary until the situation is resolved. Families have already been notified, according to the district.

