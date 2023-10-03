Police release image of ‘person of interest’ after man found stabbed to death at shopping center

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released surveillance footage of a person of interest after a man was stabbed to death over the weekend.
Police said the man was found dead around 8 p.m. Sunday on Headland Drive.
The victim has not been identified.
On Tuesday, police released surveillance video of a person of interest in the case.
The video shows what appears to be a woman in jeans and a black jacket walking into a convenience store. Police said the person in the video is only a person of interest.
The area where the man was found is a shopping center with a cell phone store and a bank, among other businesses.
