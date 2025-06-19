These letters look like they’re from tax officials, but Cobb leaders warn they’re fakes

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County officials are issuing a warning about letters that appear to be documents from the tax commissioner’s office, but they are not.

The Cobb County Tax Commissioner’s Office told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they have been receiving calls about these letters all week.

They want people to beware of third-party companies offering assistance with property taxes.

Some homeowners say they received letters this week about a fee to appeal their property taxes.

The letters are designed to look like an official government document, but they aren’t from the Cobb County Tax Commissioner’s Office.

Cobb County does not charge a fee to appeal your property values or to file for homestead exemptions or a fee to claim excess funds for tax sales.

If you received a letter that you believe is from the tax commissioner’s office, they say to take a close look at it because it may not be.

