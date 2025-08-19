Teen throws ceremonial pitch at Braves game thanks to Make-A-Wish Georgia

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday, 16-year-old Brayden Enzor fulfilled his dream of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Truist Park, thanks to the Atlanta Braves and Make-A-Wish Georgia.

Brayden, a high school starting pitcher from Raleigh, NC, was joined by his family for this special event ahead of the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Chicago White Sox.

Brayden had the opportunity to watch the Braves’ batting practice from a unique vantage point and met with Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker and Pitching Coach Rick Kranitz.

He also visited the Clubhouse and enjoyed a meal at the Delta SKY360° Club with his family before taking the field for the ceremonial pitch.

Brayden, an avid Braves fan, hopes to pursue a career in baseball, whether as a player, coach, or executive.

This event marked the fourth wish granted by the Braves in 2025 as part of their ongoing partnership with Make-A-Wish Georgia.

