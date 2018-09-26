0 Teen recognized for his bravery, heroic actions during Target stabbing

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A local teenager whose heroic actions helped save the lives of two employees stabbed at work is being recognized for his bravery.

Cobb County Police Explorer Cpl. Mario Alexander, 17, told Channel 2 Action News he used his training as a police explorer to make a tourniquet from a T-shirt after the attack earlier this month.

Cobb County police said Michael Thornton stabbed two employees inside a Target store on Cobb Parkway in Marietta September 9.

They said Alexander also works at the store. Police said Alexander helped the victims until paramedics took over.

On Tuesday night, Cobb County commissioners presented a proclamation to the teenager.

Alexander said he is humbled by the recognition.

“If it wasn't for the Lord and my training with the police department and the explorers, those people that helped me during such moments, those people could've gone home to be with the Lord," Alexander said.

Alexander said that law enforcement is his calling.

After the incident, Alexander told Channel 2 Action News he was thankful he had gone to work that day.

“I really don’t think I’m a hero. I give all the credit to the police explorers, the police department, and the Lord,” Alexander said.

The explorer program welcomes young adults between ages 14-21 for weekly law enforcement training.

Alexander said his dream job is to be an officer with the Cobb County Police Department.

