  Local teen hailed as hero after robber stabs two Target employees, police say

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A local teenager is credited with saving lives after police said a robber stabbed two Target employees.

    Cobb County police said Michael Thornton stabbed the workers inside the Target on Cobb Parkway in Marietta Sunday.

    They said 17-year-old Cobb County Police Explorer Cpl. Mario Alexander also works there.

    Police said the teen used techniques he learned in the program to help the victims until paramedics took over.

