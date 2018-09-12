Local teen hailed as hero after robber stabs two Target employees, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A local teenager is credited with saving lives after police said a robber stabbed two Target employees.
Cobb County police said Michael Thornton stabbed the workers inside the Target on Cobb Parkway in Marietta Sunday.
They said 17-year-old Cobb County Police Explorer Cpl. Mario Alexander also works there.
Police said the teen used techniques he learned in the program to help the victims until paramedics took over.
@cobbpolice1 Explorer Corporal Alexander helps save stabbing victims at local @Target store by making tourniquet using his shirt. An employee at the store, Alexander used skills learned as an Explorer to give medical aid to two coworkers stabbed by a robber. pic.twitter.com/z83ziEItZq— Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) September 11, 2018
