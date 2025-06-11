Teen found with multiple guns on KSU campus, police say

KENNESAW, Ga. — A teen is in jail after he was found on the campus of Kennesaw State University with multiple guns.

Campus is a safe space for students at Kennesaw State University. So many were shocked, even confused, to hear about a 17-year-old found with guns and ammunition on campus.

It was early Monday morning when KSU says 17-year-old Jayshaun Smith was found sleeping inside a stairwell of the Austin Residence Complex on campus.

According to the arrest warrant, Smith, who isn’t a student, was found with two guns, ammunition and four packages of THC gummies, plus an additional empty package.

KSU said one of the guns was stolen.

No one was injured and the teen was arrested.

Students want their safe place to remain just that.

“It’s also an open campus, so it’s a lot harder to control who comes in and who comes out. We do the best that we can,” said one student.

Smith is now charged with possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a pistol by a minor, and carrying weapons in a school safety zone. He was booked into the Cobb County Jail.

