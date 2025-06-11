Atlanta named 2nd most expensive city for rentals in metro area

ATLANTA — A new rent report from Zumper named Atlanta as the second most expensive city to rent in across the metro area.

With a one-bedroom apartment rental price at $1,600 and a two-bedroom unit at $2,100 on average, Zumper said Atlanta was only lower to rent in than Alpharetta, where rents are averaging $1,760 for a one-bedroom unit.

The real estate company said Atlanta’s prices had fallen by 0.6% for a one-bedroom and the two-bedroom prices had stayed unchanged.

The City of Roswell’s rental prices were the third highest in the area, with rent at $1,560 for a single bedroom unit.

By comparison, Zumper said Georgia’s average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,305 last month.

On the bottom of metro area rental scale was Carrollton, where rents are less than $900 for a one-bedroom unit, Zumper said.

Next were LaGrange, with rents at $930 and Griffin, at $990.

The Zumper rent report said that over the past year, Alpharetta prices had gone down 2.2% and Atlanta had fallen by 3%, but Roswell was up almost 10% for just a single bedroom apartment.

For two-bedroom units, Atlanta was unchanged in the past month and year, while Alpharetta was down 8.3% and Roswell was up 4.7%.

