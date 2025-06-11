Ex-sheriff Victor Hill plans to run against Rep. Nikema Williams in Democratic primary

Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill announced on Tuesday night that he plans to run for Congress.

Hill said he will challenge Georgia Rep. Nikema Williams in the 2026 Democratic primary. Williams, who succeeded the late Rep. John Lewis in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, was re-elected in Nov. 2024.

Hill has not formerly filed paperwork as of Tuesday.

Hill served as Clayton County Sheriff for nearly 15 years before he was found guilty of using unreasonable force and violating inmates’ constitutional rights.

Jurors found that Hill caused physical pain and bodily injury to six men by strapping them down and leaving them in restraint chairs inside the Clayton County Jail, sometimes for hours.

After his guilty verdict, the state revoked Hill’s law enforcement certification. Under Georgia law and POST rules, an officer is not allowed to continue in that capacity with a felony conviction.

Hill said he was encouraged to consider a congressional run by his fellow inmates at Forrest City Federal Correctional Institution in Arkansas. He was released from the prison in 2024.

A felon convicted in federal court can run for Congress.

