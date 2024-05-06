‘Vigilante Sheriff?’ Victor Hill writing book about ‘untold story’ behind his incarceration

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Since being released from prison on community confinement, former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has been far from quiet.

Shortly after getting back to metro Atlanta, Hill began criticizing the current Clayton County sheriff, blaming Levon Allen for corruption within the Clayton County Jail and Sheriff’s Office.

Hill was moved from a federal prison in Arkansas in March. A federal jury convicted Hill in October 2022 of violating the civil rights of six detainees at the Clayton County Jail. The government said Hill disregarded the detainees’ constitutional rights by putting them in restraint chairs for hours as punishment.

Now, Hill says he is going to write a book about his experiences that he said tells the untold story of his time as Sheriff and the politics behind his incarceration. Was Sheriff Victor Hill a vigilante? Read it and you be the judge,” a post on Hill’s Facebook page said.

The post said the book is scheduled to be released in July and cover art to be released sometime next month.

Hill was the sheriff in Clayton County for nearly 15 years before he was indicted and suspended in 2021.

RELATED STORIES:

A year later, Hill was found guilty of using unreasonable force and violating inmates’ constitutional rights by strapping them down and leaving them in restraint chairs inside the Clayton County Jail, sometimes for hours.

Under federal law, the chair can only be used if detainees are at risk of harming themselves or others.

Jurors found that Hill caused physical pain and bodily injury to six men.

Two months after the verdict, the state of Georgia revoked the law enforcement certification for Hill. Under Georgia law and POST rules, an officer is not allowed to continue in that capacity with a felony conviction.

RELATED NEWS:

Former Clayton Co. Sheriff Victor Hill loses appeal in U.S. District Court Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill filed an appeal to his conviction for violating the rights of inmates in his custody just over a year ago.

©2024 Cox Media Group