  • Teen faces expulsion for 'pot-laced candy' -- but dad says it contained no drugs

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 14-year-old could be expelled from high school for selling candy allegedly laced with marijuana -- except his father says the candy didn't contain drugs at all.

    Channel 2's Chris Jose spoke to the teen's father, who said he helped him make the "candy grapes" that got his son in trouble and that they did not contain THC.

    The teen is currently suspended from South Cobb High School for ten days and is awaiting possible expulsion.

    The teen's father said he wasn't given results of "field tests" a campus officer did of the candy.

    Why the father says his son should be allowed to return to school, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories