Teen faces expulsion for 'pot-laced candy' -- but dad says it contained no drugs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 14-year-old could be expelled from high school for selling candy allegedly laced with marijuana -- except his father says the candy didn't contain drugs at all.
Channel 2's Chris Jose spoke to the teen's father, who said he helped him make the "candy grapes" that got his son in trouble and that they did not contain THC.
Pot laced candy grapes? Those are the allegations that has a 14-year old South Cobb HS student facing expulsion. His dad helped make these and denies it contains drugs! He claims he asked for the results of the field test, but the officer threw it away. Live at 5. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/1pIJ7PjVkn— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) September 13, 2019
The teen is currently suspended from South Cobb High School for ten days and is awaiting possible expulsion.
The teen's father said he wasn't given results of "field tests" a campus officer did of the candy.
Why the father says his son should be allowed to return to school, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}