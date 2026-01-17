Teen arrested in connection with metro Atlanta movie theater shooting

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police said they arrested a teenager in connection with shots fired outside a movie theater two days before Christmas.

A local 16-year-old boy turned himself in to police Thursday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The shooting happened at the NCG Theater at 1050 Powder Springs St. just after 10 p.m. Dec. 23.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but initial information coming into the 911 dispatch center had conflicting information about the number of shots fired and possible number of victims.

Officers from Marietta and Cobb County responded and secured the area, checking for possible injured victims and evidence.

Police eventually determined that about six bullets were fired from a handgun, striking a parked vehicle as well as the front of the building, hitting no people.

Channel 2’s coverage of the aftermath shows the theater with damaged glass panels boarded up.

Marietta PD said investigators figured out the teen was the suspect they were looking for, and a warrant was issued Wednesday.

He was charged as an adult with aggravated assault with a weapon.

The suspect was booked in the Cobb County Youth Detention Center. Marietta PD said the teen’s identity won’t be released because of his age.

