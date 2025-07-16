Driver hospitalized after smashing SUV into Marietta townhome

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police in Marietta are telling the public to avoid the area where a car crashed into a home.

Photos shared by the police department show an SUV crashed into the front of a townhome.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell is on the way to the scene. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

Police say the crash happened on Lemon Street near Cole Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but no one inside the home was injured.

Marietta fire officials are working to confirm the building’s structure is safe before removing the vehicle.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

