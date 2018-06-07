KSU gambling ring suspects allegedly made victims strip, give them cash at gunpoint, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two of four suspects accused in the armed robberies of five people at an illegal gambling house on the campus of Kennesaw State University faced a judge Thursday.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose was in the courtroom when the lead investigator revealed a KSU football player not only ran the gambling ring from his dorm, he also received a cut of the stolen cash.
The other two suspects are not students and Jose learned they allegedly held the five gamblers at gunpoint, told them to strip and then stole their cash.
The investigator say the men stole a total of $3,700, a pair of Air Jordans and a cell phone.
