Suspect who ran from police arrested after major response in Cobb neighborhood

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after a major response to a Cobb County neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Police and SWAT flocked to the Heritage Trail area for a manhunt.

They say they were in the area searching for someone who fled from police.

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Channel 2 Action News is in the area where dozens of police and SWAT units are still in the neighborhood.

Cobb County police say the suspect, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody.

Details on what led up to the search or why the suspect fled have not been released.

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