Suspect, officers exchange gunfire during SWAT standoff in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have reopened a road in Cobb County neighborhood after a SWAT standoff.
Channel 2 Action News first showed you the scene as breaking news on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. Thursday.
Police responded to a home on Eugenia Place off Austell Powder Springs Road. Officers say they were serving a warrant when someone inside the home shot at them.
The officers returned fire. No one was hit. Police took the suspect, who hasn’t been identified, into custody.
