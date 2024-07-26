Suspect identified in theft of car with service dog in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have identified a suspect in the theft of a car with a service dog in it earlier this month.
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 p.m. on July 11, officers were called out to the Swifty Save gas station on Chastain Road in Kennesaw.
Police said a driver went into the store and returned to find his car had been taken.
Cobb County police identified 40-year-old Simeon Statam of Marietta as a suspect in this theft.
Statam has not been arrested as law enforcement continues to search for him.
The dog and car were still missing as of Friday.
