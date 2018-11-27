Surveillance video captures man stealing disabled veteran's cane

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Someone stole the cane a disabled veterans uses to get around and it was all caught on camera.
Surveillance shows the man entering a restaurant with the cane and moments later, another man is seen taking it.
"I had to learn how to walk all over again," said the Army veteran who asked us not to use his name in this report.
He doesn't even want to know the name of the person who took the cane, he says he just wants it back.
The special meaning behind the cane, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
