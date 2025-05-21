Some Cobb County voters sent incorrect precinct cards

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Board of Commissioners is warning some of its residents that human error may have caused them to get misdirected precinct cards.

Some people in nine of the county’s 148 precincts have gotten voter precinct cards addressed to voters who do not live at that address, Cobb County says.

The county blamed the misdirected cards on a clerical error during the transfer of address data.

The Elections and Registration Office is required to let voters know if their polling places are changing ahead of the remaining 2025 elections.

The misdirected precinct cards were sent to people in the following precincts:

Bells Ferry 02

Clarkdale 01

Clarkdale 02

Eastside 02

Kemp 02

Kennesaw 4A

North Cobb 01

Shallowford Falls 01

Willeo 01

“Our office is working with our vendor to send corrected cards to affected households,” said Elections Director Tate Fall.

The Elections and Registration Office said that just because a person’s name is listed at the address on the precinct card doesn’t mean that the voter is registered at the address where the card was received.

Officials also reminded people that precinct change cards are sent out for informational use only, not as valid voting identification.

Cobb County said it expects corrected cards will be mailed out by the end of the week.

The county also encourages voters to check their polling location at the Georgia My Voter page.

Want to register to vote in Georgia? You can do that online.

To register to vote in Georgia, you must have either a valid Georgia driver license with a signature on file with Department of Driver Services or a DDS-issued identification card with a signature on file.

Check voting ID requirements here.

