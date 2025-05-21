20 charged, nearly 60K worth of drugs seized during northeast GA arrest warrant roundup

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Over a dozen people were arrested and thousands of dollars worth of drugs were off the street after an arrest warrant sweep.

It happened last Thursday in Jackson County.

The sheriff’s office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, conducted a roundup of suspects with outstanding arrest warrants.

The JCSO said 20 people were arrested. Their identities were not released, but they are facing charges including trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, multiple DUIs, several probation violations and other traffic-related offenses.

The following items were seized:

Over a pound of meth (street value of over $37,000)

15 grams of fentanyl( street value of $2,000)

1,000 grams of marijuana ( street value of over $20,000)

Officials said they also seized three guns from convicted felons, including a sawed-off shotgun.

