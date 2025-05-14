Smyrna residents push for more regulation after train derailment

SMYRNA, Ga. — A group in Smyrna is renewing its call for stronger train regulations after 17 CSX train cars derailed in Cobb County.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke with the group in Smyrna, who says it wants to prevent something more serious from happening.

“My wife was immediately...she could tell that something serious happened,” Andy Slagle, a resident and member of the “Quiet the Train” movement, said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Slagle and other group members gathered in Smyrna, where CSX Transportation was still working to clean up last week’s train derailment, where 17 cars filled with dry goods went off the track.

“I think we’re all very fortunate that nobody was hurt and that nothing hazardous was spilled, but it is a concern for me and my family that that could happen again,” Hillary Barber, Quiet the Train, said.

Richard Shannon, who started the organization, told Channel 2 Action News that the movement began due to well-documented noise from trains in the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

Now, the group’s concern is about speed, oiling, track maintenance and safety.

Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton said he’s working closely with the railroad company and government to address those issues.

“Probably more time on that one specific issue,” Norton said. “I’ve sat in on numerous meetings with CSX representatives, with Sen. Ossoff’s office, you can only do so much at the local level. You have to get the federal officials involved.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office has addressed trains blocking roads and other safety issues, but neighbors said last week’s train derailment was proof more needs to be done.

“It wasn’t ‘if this was going to happen,’” Slagle said. “We worried about when it was going to happen and how severe it would be.”

State Rep. Gabriel Sanchez also lives near the tracks.

“This should be a warning sign for us that CSX have to, have to prioritize the safety of our communities,” Sanchez said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to CSX for comment. They sent a statement back reading in part:

“At CSX, safety is our highest priority. We are committed to being good neighbors and strive to limit the impact of our operations on communities we serve. Throughout our network, we have taken steps to minimize noise and vibrational impacts from our train operations.”

CSX said the cause of the recent derailment is under investigation, but they did determine there were no issues with the tracks at the time of the accident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group