CSX train partially derails near Cobb County neighborhood, middle school

SMYRNA, Ga. — A train partially derailed Friday morning in a Cobb County neighborhood.

CSX said a train derailed 17 of its 115 railcars near Campbell Road and Nancy Circle around 2:22 a.m.

The scene is about half a mile from Campbell Middle School.

“No hazardous materials were released, no injuries were reported, and there is no current threat to the safety of the surrounding community,” a CSX spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News.

Cobb County and Smyrna first responders are assisting with the cleanup. It’s unclear how long it will take to move the cars.

CSX is investigating the cause of the derailment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

