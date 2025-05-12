Cleanup continues following train derailment in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Ga. — On Sunday, crews with Chessie System and Seaboard Coast Line Industries were seen near the derailment site along Wicker Wood Place.

While several rail cars remained on the side of the tracks, Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter reported that several trains were able to pass through the area.

Resident Keith Dumke said things have been much quieter since the derailment occurred on Friday.

“They seem to be moving through this area a little bit slower than normal, which helps from a noise standpoint,” said Dumke.

The longtime homeowner said he and his family were woken up early Friday when the train went off the tracks.

“We heard a loud crash, and you could tell it was train-related because you could hear things banging up against each other,” Dumke said.

He added that first responders were parked in front of his home for most of Friday as crews conducted their investigation.

Authorities have not released a timeline for when the cleanup will be complete. A CSX spokesperson previously issued this statement:

“No hazardous materials were released, no injuries were reported, and there is no current threat to the safety of the surrounding community.”

As of the latest update, the investigation into the cause of the derailment is still ongoing.

