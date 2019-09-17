Slow down! Neighbors complain drivers are going double the speed limit

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors say something has to be done to stop speeders from zooming through their neighborhood, putting them and their children at risk.
Channel 2's Wendy Corona spoke to a man who has lived for more than three decades along Memorial Parkway in Kennesaw who said drivers are going 50 mph on his street. The speed limit is 25 mph.
"You'll get them as high as 50 to 60 mph," said neighbor Roger Wilson. "It happens all the time."
We're learning how neighbors are banding together to do something about the speeding, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
