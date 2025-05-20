Six Flags Over Georgia kicking off summer season this week

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its summer season on Friday, May 23.

The park will operate daily through July 29.

The park’s “Summerbration” will feature an all-new SPLASH! water parade, performing daily from June 21 to July 6.

The park says the parade “delivers everything from a light mist to a full splash, providing the ultimate way for families to beat the heat.”

Military Appreciation Days are between May 23 and May 26 during Memorial Day weekend. During those dates, all active military personnel and veterans receive free park admission.

You can also buy up to six discounted admission tickets in advance during those dates.

Admission to Six Flags Over Georgia also includes access to Hurricane Harbor Atlanta, their in-park water park.

