Six Flags Over Georgia announces the return of Fright Fest

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fright Fest returns to Six Flags Over Georgia this fall with two new haunted attractions.

The new attractions are inspired by two horror movie franchises: The Conjuring Universe and SAW: Legacy of Terror.

When park guests purchase a Haunted Attractions Pass, they get access to those haunted attractions, plus three other haunted mazes: Carnival of Chaos, Nyctophobia, and Camp Slasher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beyond the premium mazes, guests’ park admission includes access to six scare zones and three live shows.

Fright Fest will take place on 22 select nights from Sept. 13 through Nov. 2. During weekend days, the park will feature Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest, Sept. 13 through Nov. 2.

Six Flags Over Georgia recently announced it has canceled its annual Holiday in the Park event this year.

The park will debut a new event on Nov. 9 called Heroes Fest.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group