‘She was just incredible:’ Family, friends say goodbye to radio icon Wanda Smith

AUSTELL, Ga. — Hundreds gathered to remember, honor, and say goodbye to Atlanta radio icon Wanda Smith.

Smith died on Oct. 12 after battling a long illness. She was 58 years old.

“She truly was the epitome of God’s work,” former V-103 co-host Frank Ski told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Monday.

“Atlanta has lost a staple not just in radio but in culture,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told the congregation at Word of Faith Cathedral on Monday.

Smith and Ski dominated the radio airwaves for years. The duo made several appearances on TV and in film.

“She was just incredible,” said Ski.

During the funeral service comedian Rickey Smiley talked about Smith’s kindness and generosity. He offered his condolences to the Smith family.

“I know what it’s like to lose someone and you have to trust God and let him carry you,” Smiley said.

Radio and TV personality Shamea Morton told Washington she will always remember Smith for her compassion.

“Her heart just to serve the community, it made you cry,” Morton said.

“She could’ve been doing anything she wanted but she chose to help people, the least of those, those who people overlooked that who she looked at,” Ski said.

During the service, it was announced that Smith’s name would posthumously be inducted into the Black Radio Hall of Fame next year.

