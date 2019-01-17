School district offering temporary jobs for parents affected by shutdown

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta City Schools is offering jobs for workers affected by the federal government shutdown.
The district announced the positions in an email to parents Thursday afternoon.
"In recent days, we have worked to find creative ways in which Marietta City Schools can do its part to soften the impact of the partial federal government shutdown," the email read.
The school district is offering temporary positions as substitute teachers, cafeteria monitors, bus monitors and parking lot attendents.
"If you are a parent/guardian of a Marietta City Schools student and your family has been impacted by the partial federal government shutdown, we invite you to join our Blue Devil family…even if just for a short period of time," the email read.
The district said anyone interested should go to the Marietta City Schools Human Resources website at www.marietta-city.com/careers.
