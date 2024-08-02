Restoration of caboose at Southern Museum in Kennesaw underway as new exhibit built

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History and the City of Kennesaw are working together to restore the Southern Railway Caboose X372, a fixture at the Southern Museum for the past 30 years.

According to Dr. Richard Banz, the museum’s executive director, the caboose was built in 1975 by Gantt Manufacturing for Southern Railway.

Now, the X372 is being “faithfully restored inside and out” and when it’s finished, the caboose will be available for stationary boarding, where museum guests can learn how railroad crews worked in the early 1980s.

Museum officials said the project is expected to be complete in January 2025, right in time for their Trains, Trains, Trains event.

As far as how the restoration has progressed, work started with the replacement of all of the caboose windows, with glass custom cut and fabricated on site, according to Banz.

Then the museum and restoration crew turned to the interior and exterior paint.

“While this was occurring, extensive research was conducted into the colors of the caboose and the appropriate paint samples produced. Surface preparation of the exterior followed. A combination of power sanding, hand sanding, rust removal, and metal treatment for rust was completed. The predominate exterior color is red which was applied through several coats,” Branz said. “Other colors include black for hardware, wheels, and accessories and safety yellow for exterior poles, rails, and steps.”

Once painting and accenting on the outside of the caboose was done, Banz said dry ice blasting was used inside and they installed a new air condition unit for the comfort of both visitors and artifacts.

After the painting is finished, Southern Museum is planning to do a fully detailed restoration inside the caboose.

