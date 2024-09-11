Resident worried after chunks of concrete appear to have fallen from ceiling of former Cobb motel

MARIETTA, Ga. — Chunks of concrete appear to be falling from the ceiling of a former motel that is being converted into apartments in Cobb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A tenant contacted the Marietta Fire Department and city officials for help. Marietta Code Enforcement and the fire department inspected The Parc At 75 Apartments on Delk Road.

The city manager for the City of Marietta released information regarding the situation. We have multiple City Departments involved in enforcement actions on the property.

Marietta Fire has cited the owners for five violations which include:

Exit signs that are not properly illuminated. Directional signs that need to be replaced;

Electrical boxes missing covers and a lack of proper open space in front of electrical panels;

Fire extinguishers that are not properly tagged or serviced;

Keeping of an updated smoke alarm maintenance log and documentation that all alarms are per the original design and hard-wired;

A Knox box will need to be installed to ensure proper 24/7 access for fire apparatus.

Marietta City Code Enforcement has issued citations regarding conditions in various individual hotel rooms, and those are going through the court system.

The Marietta Public Works Department has reviewed current conditions and met Wednesday afternoon with other city departments to consider structural issues with the buildings in the complex. They expect determinations on possible further action to take place within the next 24 hours.

TRENDING STORIES:

John Prawat told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that he is glad city officials are taking action.

“Very sizeable slabs probably 10 or 12 pounds each have fallen off. These are not things that ought to be falling off of a building,” said Prawat.

Prawat showed Newell pictures he took of the concrete that he said fell on the ground after it fell from the ceiling. Prawat said he even has a carte full of large slabs of concrete he picked up.

“I think it’s important to have some evidence of what’s going on here because we are trying to get city authorities to pay attention to this,” said Prawat.

Code enforcement inspection reports from 2024 reveal multiple violations on the property.

Marietta City Code Enforcement issued citations.

An employee at the leasing office said a maintenance crew looked at the ceiling on Tuesday and the company plans to make repairs.

Newell contacted the property management company via phone and email but never heard back.

Prawat said he is afraid someone could get hurt if the ceiling isn’t fixed soon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Suspected 30-year-old DUI driver arrested after woman, 2 dogs killed in crash on GA 400

©2024 Cox Media Group