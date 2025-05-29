Repairs to historic Cobb County bridge completing today after someone hit it... again

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Concord Road covered bridge in Cobb County will reopen to traffic later today.

The bridge has been closed for repairs since Tuesday after a truck with a car carrier hit the protective beam at the bridge’s entrance earlier this year.

The bridge has been hit by vehicles dozens of times over the years.

In 2019, Cobb County officials installed a warning system to reduce the number of times the bridge is struck by vehicles that are too tall.

“People don’t seem to be getting the message. They hit the beam outside the covered bridge on an average of about once a month,” Cobb County spokesperson Ross Cavitt said at the time.

The warning system consists of chains hung from a pole to let drivers know that if they hit those chains, they will strike the protective barrier in front of the bridge.

Repairs to the guardrail, the wooden structure, and beams will be completed by 4 p.m.

