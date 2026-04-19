Power pole breaks, causes street closure in metro Atlanta city

MARIETTA, Ga. — Part of a major downtown street in Marietta will be closed for several hours.

The Marietta Police Department posted that the portion of Church Street between Hillside Avenue and Sessions Street will be closed after a power pole was damaged.

Police said the power company is making plans to replace the pole, but for now that section of the street is closed.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes for the next several hours.

Channel 2 Action News has asked the police department for more information.

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