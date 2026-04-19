Drying out and turning cooler in metro Atlanta after early morning rain but staying windy

After some early morning rain in the metro Atlanta area, Sunday weather will dry out and cool off.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says not only will things be drier and cooler, but it’ll be windy with gusts up to 30 mph.

The chilly weather will carry over to Monday morning with lows in the 30s in the mountains and 40s closer to Atlanta.

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The rest of the week is expected to stay dry with a gradual warm up through the work week.

Highs will be in the low 80s by Wednesday.

Deon says there will be another chance for rain by the weekend.

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