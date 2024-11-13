Power line falls outside Cobb County middle school, damaging vehicles

MARIETTA, Ga. — A power line fell outside Dodgen Middle School in Marietta, impacting student pickup Wednesday afternoon.

No one was hurt. However, a spokesperson for the Cobb County School District said the line damaged several vehicles parked in the parking lot.

Georgia Power linemen were still blocking the lot during school dismissal at 4:15 pm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Staff sent an alert to parents who pick up students to do so at Walton High School.

That is around the corner from the middle school campus.

Large electrical lines surround the middle school property.

However, Georgia Power workers told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco that was not the problem.

They said a smaller wood pole snapped and the wire it was holding fell.

Georgia Power has not confirmed how the pole broke and when it happened.

The district said school operations will resume as normal on Thursday.

The full statement from Cobb County School District follows:

“Earlier today a downed power line caused damage to several vehicles on Dodgen’s campus. As Georgia Power works to resolve the issue, Dodgen will dismiss car riders from Walton High School with School Police and staff assistance. Bus and walker dismissals are unaffected, and Georgia Power expects repairs to be completed tonight, allowing for normal operations tomorrow.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group