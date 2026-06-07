Popular theme park company announces subscription membership expansion

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Six Flags is expanding the parks that Gold Membership customers can go to starting Monday.

For Six Flags fans with Gold Memberships, you already get to enjoy access to several designated parks within your region.

Now, those perks are getting a boost.

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How’s the new membership work?

The membership passes are different than a normal season pass, according to Six Flags.

Rather than a traditional season pass, the membership is a monthly payment, not an “upfront investment.”

The company said it means “instead of paying in full at once, guests can enjoy budget-friendly monthly payments after an initial payment, lowering the barrier to entry and making frequent visits more accessible.”

“Memberships have come a long way,” Chris Meyering, Six Flags’ senior vice president of commercial, said in a statement. “Our new Membership unlocks an entirely new level of access—giving guests the ability to visit multiple parks across their region with one pass. It’s a first-of-its-kind benefit that delivers more flexibility, more value, and more opportunities to experience the fun—whenever and wherever they want.”

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What do I get from the expansion?

With the expansion of the pass’s included parks, Gold Memberships will now also get you access to the following parks across the United States:

Carowinds & Carolina Harbor—Charlotte, N.C.

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom—Allentown, Pa.

Kings Dominion & Soak City—Doswell, Va.

Kings Island & Soak City—Mason, Ohio

Knott’s Berry Farm & Knott’s Soak City—Buena Park, Calif.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels—New Braunfels, Texas

But which parks you can go to depends on where you live.

Where can my Gold Membership take me if I live in Georgia?

For Georgians, that’s the East Region, which includes the following parks:

Six Flags New England & Hurricane Harbor — Springfield, Mass.

Six Flags Great Adventure — Jackson, N.J.

Six Flags Wild Safari — Jackson, N.J.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor New Jersey – Jackson, N.J.

Six Flags Over Georgia & Hurricane Harbor — Atlanta, Ga.

Six Flags White Water — Marietta, Ga.

Which parks are now available in 2026?

With the expanded options, East Region members will now also be able to go to:

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom — Allentown, Pa.

Carowinds & Carolina Harbor — Charlotte, N.C.

Kings Dominion & Soak City — Doswell, Va.

Shoreline Pier, a new coastal-themed area with five rides, entertainment, food and more, including the parks 14th coaster

Quantum Accelerator, New England’s first launched straddle coaster

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