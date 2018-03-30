  • Popular night club partner may have been targeted for home invasion, police say

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Smyrna police are looking into the possibility a home invasion victim was targeted because of his job. 

    The Vinings Estates homeowner told Channel 2’s Chris Jose he’s a partner at Medusa Lounge in Atlanta. The night club is a popular hangout for hip hop artists and a filming location for reality television show “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.”

    Police said investigators continue to search for a woman and two masked men who forced their way into a house and pointed guns at children.

    The home invasion took place on Monday evening in the Vinings Estates neighborhood in Mableton.

    “Our investigators are actively and aggressively pursuing any and all leads,” said Smyrna police Sgt. Louis Defense. “They entered into a home masked with handguns. There were young children involved. We want these individuals off the streets.”

    Home surveillance video showed the woman at the front door claiming there’s an emergency.

    The victims are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Smyrna police is asking the public for tips. 

