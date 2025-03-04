Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed man on Cobb road treated ‘like a highway’

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a man before driving off.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was on South Gordon Road on Tuesday where she said drivers continued to fly past, making it feel unsafe even on the sidewalk.

A neighbor told Newell that he heard the crash around 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

“It was tragic,” Justin Blan said. “When we came outside five minutes later, it was just surrounded by a lot of police and ambulance.”

Police say Roy Mattox, 39, was on the sidewalk where he was supposed to be, but never made it to where he was going.

“I was really heart struck. To have somebody even hit someone, but to keep going, that takes a unique type of person to do that,” Blan said.

He says he doesn’t understand how a driver could miss so many signs in a highly visible area.

“The streetlight has been up here at least five or six years. They got more visibility,” he said.

But he said it’s especially obvious how often people speed down the road.

“They kind of treat it like a highway zone,” he said. “Being here for a long period of time, I have lost a couple of dogs.”

Police say anyone with information that could assist them should contact investigators.

