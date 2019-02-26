Police searching for man accused of exposing himself to women at library

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man they say has flashed women and fondled himself multiple times at the same metro Atlanta library.
Channel 2's Chris Jose was in Cobb County, where police say the man walks up and down the aisles at the library, targeting specific women.
Police have just identified the suspect and released a photo of him.
We're getting reactions from library patrons and talking to police about the ongoing search for the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
