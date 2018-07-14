Police search for missing woman with autism

KENNESAW, Ga. - Cobb County police are looking for an 18-year-old woman with autism who disappeared July 5.
Jada Holmes was last seen at her home at the Colonial Grand at Shiloh Apartments at 1750 Shiloh Road in Kennesaw around 9 p.m.
Police said Holmes left her apartment on foot and was last seen wearing a blue Nike T-shirt, black tights and a black jacket.
She is also believed to be carrying a bag with her.
Investigators said Holmes is easily confused and lost outside of her routine. She also frequents several fast food restaurants in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb County police at 770-499-3911.
