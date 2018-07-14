  • Heavy rain falling in parts of metro Atlanta

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - More than three inches of rain has already fallen in parts of metro Atlanta.

    Heavy downpours began in parts of metro Atlanta early Saturday morning, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.

    "Ponding on the roadways is certainly a problem," Walls said.

    There was ponding on parts of Ga. 400 just after 7 a.m. 

    Walls said the best chance for storms is Saturday afternoon.

