Heavy rain falling in parts of metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - More than three inches of rain has already fallen in parts of metro Atlanta.
Heavy downpours began in parts of metro Atlanta early Saturday morning, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.
I have been tracking this INTENSE downpour in Forsyth Co over GA-400. 3.14" have fallen near Northside Hospital Forsyth. I expect some ponding, so please drive carefully in this area this AM! pic.twitter.com/mBO7KDwVu5— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) July 14, 2018
"Ponding on the roadways is certainly a problem," Walls said.
There was ponding on parts of Ga. 400 just after 7 a.m.
Walls said the best chance for storms is Saturday afternoon.
