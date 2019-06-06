Police: Man in this car punched 84-year-old woman in face, stole her purse

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Cobb County need your help finding the man who punched an 84-year-old woman in the face in a Publix parking lot.
Authorities told Channel 2’s Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose that the man attacked the woman in the parking lot of the Publix in Vinings Thursday morning. He stole her purse and drove away in a silver Toyota Camry.
Investigators said the Camry has "extensive damage” to the driver's side rear passenger door.
Anyone with information on the car or the driver is urged to call police.
