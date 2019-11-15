Police: Machete-wielding robbers get away with hundreds in cash from drug stores

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A pair of machete-wielding robbers targeted drug stores in Cobb County and got away with hundreds of dollars in cash, Smyrna police said.
Surveillance video given to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose shows a man with a machete walk up to a Walgreens employee on Wednesday.
In fear for her life, the employee at the Cobb Parkway store in Smyrna opened the register.
"First and foremost, this is reprehensible," said Smyrna police Sgt. Louis Defense. "This is not typical behavior or criminal activity that we see here in Cobb County."
The robbers targeted Walgreens and CVS pharmacies in the Smyrna area, police said.
Defense told Jose five stores were robbed.
The man with the machete is 62-year-old Timothy Soulsby, and his partner is 63-year old Vincent McClure, police said. The duo is charged with several counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault.
A BOLO -- be on the lookout -- alert went out to all metro Atlanta police departments. Atlanta police officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspects' vehicle Thursday, Defense said.
"We put an emphasis, a premium, to get these people off the street," Defense told Jose.
Both men are in the Cobb County jail with no bond, records show.
No injuries were reported.
