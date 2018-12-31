  • Man holding woman hostage at Cobb County apartment complex, police say

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a hostage situation in Cobb County.

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    According to police, they are at the scene in the 1900 block of Hidden Glen Drive, at the Cumberland Crossing Apartments. 

    Channel 2’s Chris Jose was behind Cobb County police’s mobile command unit as they headed to the scene. 

     

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Police tell Jose that two people are inside a unit.

    Police said that a man was holding a woman hostage.

    Sources tell Jose they responded to the same unit last week.
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories