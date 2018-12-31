Man holding woman hostage at Cobb County apartment complex, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a hostage situation in Cobb County.
According to police, they are at the scene in the 1900 block of Hidden Glen Drive, at the Cumberland Crossing Apartments.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose was behind Cobb County police’s mobile command unit as they headed to the scene.
#BREAKING On scene of a possible hostage situation at the Cumberland Crossings apartment complex. Sources tell me it’s involving a man Cobb police arrested last week. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/OeBYA4wFeQ— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) December 31, 2018
Police tell Jose that two people are inside a unit.
Police said that a man was holding a woman hostage.
#BREAKING Cobb police officially calling the scene unfolding at the Cumberland Crossing a “hostage situation.” A man has taken a woman hostage, police say. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/8xgHkNeIFo— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) December 31, 2018
Sources tell Jose they responded to the same unit last week.
