Pedestrian dies after crash in front of Marietta Diner

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man has died after a car hit him Tuesday night in front of the Marietta Diner, police said.
Michael Oreggio, 29, died Thursday morning at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, according to Marietta police.
Christopher Taylor, 30, of Marietta, was driving north on Cobb Parkway near Freys Gin Road in his 2001 Honda Odyssey when Oreggio started walking east, Officer Jared Rakestraw said.
About 10:20 p.m., “the pedestrian proceeded to enter Taylor’s lane of travel on Cobb Parkway and was subsequently struck by Taylor’s vehicle,” Rakestraw said.
TRENDING STORIES:
The crash remains under investigation, but police said Oreggio was crossing the roadway outside of a designated crosswalk.
Anyone with additional information on the crash is asked to call Officer Samimi at 770-794-5384.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}